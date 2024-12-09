Applications are invited for recruitment of over 600 vacant positions or career in DHSFW Assam.

The Directorate of Health Services (Family Welfare) (DHSFW) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Grade-III post (Technical) i/e Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM). The Director of Health Services (FW), Assam is responsible for implementing all centrally sponsored schemes altogether which gets funding from GOI under RCH – II programme. The Director gets assistance altogether from Deputy Director Nursing to oversee all nursing matters, Joint Director of Health Services (UIP), also known as SEPIO for implementing all Immunization Programmes, Joint Director of Health Services (MCH), who is also the Nodal officer for Family Welfare, Joint Director and Principal Training Centre, is responsible for conducting on services trainings of ANM, MOs and other staffs, Assistant to DHS(FW) for establishment and other matters, the State Cold Chain Officer for maintaining an appropriate Cold Chain system to ensure Vaccine efficiency upto the end point of Immunization for vaccine safety.

Name of post : Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM)

No. of posts : 636

Qualification :

ANM Training passed from Assam Government Institution or Institution recognized by India Nursing Council and also Assam Nursing Council and must be registered under Assam Nursing Council with Employment Exchange registration of Assam.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 70000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 6200/-

Age Limit : The category-wise age limit as on 01-01-2024 is as under :

Unreserved : Minimum 18 years & Maximum 40 years

OBC / MOBC : Minimum 18 years & Maximum 43 years

STP/ STH/ SC : Minimum 18 years & Maximum 45 years

PWBD : Minimum 18 years & Maximum 50 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://dhsfw.assam.gov.in/ from 09-12-2024 to 18-12-2024 (till 11:59 PM).

Application Fees : Applicants need not pay any fees altogether.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here