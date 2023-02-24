Assam Career Apply online for Court Manager & Stenographer vacancies in Gauhati High Court

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Court Managers, Stenographer Grade-II and Stenographer Grade-III.

Name of post : Court Manager

No. of posts : 11

Qualification : Bachelor degree in any stream with Masters in Business Administration or Advanced Diploma in General Management from a University or Institution in India recognized by University Grants Commission. Good computer application skill having atleast 6 months diploma in Computer Application

Experience : 5 years working experience in Process Management or I.T. Systems Management or Human Resources Management or Financial Management

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000-110000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 14500/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age Limit : Minimum 25 years and maximum 38 years. Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt.rules

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-II

No. of posts : 34

Qualification : The candidate must be a graduate from a UGC recognized University as on the date of advertisement. Should possess a Diploma / Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI / Polytechnic / any other institute. Candidates who are pursuing Stenography / Shorthand may also apply. However, they must submit pass / completion certificate/ diploma to the High Court at the time of document verification , unless otherwise decided by the High Court

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000-Rs. 97000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 9700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt.rules

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-III

No. of posts : 96

Qualification : Candidate who has passed HS examination from any recognized Board / Council /University as on the date of advertisement. Should possess a Diploma / Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI / Polytechnic / any other institute. Candidates who are pursuing Stenography / Shorthand may also apply. However, they must submit pass / completion certificate/ diploma to the High Court at the time of document verification , unless otherwise decided by the High Court

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-Rs. 60500/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 7400/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt.rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from February 28, 2023 ( 12 PM) till March 15, 2023 (4:30 PM)

Application Fees :

For all others : Rs. 500/-

For SC / ST : Rs. 250/-

Last date for payment of fees is March 18, 2023 ( till bank transaction hours)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2