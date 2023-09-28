Applications are invited for 83 vacant positions in Directorate of Women & Child Development, Govt. of Assam.

Directorate of Women & Child Development, Govt. of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 83 vacant positions.

Name of post : Programme Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University

OR

Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University with 2 years experience

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :MCom with knowledge in Tally. Proficiency in computer. Minimum 3 years of work experience

Name of post : Assistant cum Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : 12th pass from a recognized Board with Diploma / Certificate in Computers and atleast 1 year working experience

Name of post : District Child Protection Officer

No. of posts : 23

Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University with atleast 3 years of work experience

Name of post : Protection Officer (Institutional Care)

No. of posts : 16

Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University

OR

Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University with 2 years experience

Name of post : Protection Officer (Non-Institutional Care)

No. of posts : 12

Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University

OR

Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University with 2 years experience

Name of post : Legal cum Probation Officer

No. of posts : 15

Eligibility Criteria : LLB with atleast 2 years work experience

Name of post : Officer-in-charge (Superintendent)

No. of posts : 9

Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University with atleast 3 years work experience

Name of post : Instructor (Cutting & Tailoring)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : HSSLC passed. Diploma in Cutting & Tailoring from recognized Institution

Name of post : Instructor (Craft)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : HSSLC passed. Diploma in Carpentry from ITI is must for the post

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://womenandchildren.assam.gov.in/ up to 18th October 2023 ( 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2