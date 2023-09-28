Applications are invited for 83 vacant positions in Directorate of Women & Child Development, Govt. of Assam.
Directorate of Women & Child Development, Govt. of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 83 vacant positions.
Name of post : Programme Officer
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University
OR
Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University with 2 years experience
Name of post : Accounts Officer
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria :MCom with knowledge in Tally. Proficiency in computer. Minimum 3 years of work experience
Name of post : Assistant cum Data Entry Operator
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria : 12th pass from a recognized Board with Diploma / Certificate in Computers and atleast 1 year working experience
Name of post : District Child Protection Officer
No. of posts : 23
Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University with atleast 3 years of work experience
Name of post : Protection Officer (Institutional Care)
No. of posts : 16
Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University
OR
Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University with 2 years experience
Name of post : Protection Officer (Non-Institutional Care)
No. of posts : 12
Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University
OR
Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University with 2 years experience
Name of post : Legal cum Probation Officer
No. of posts : 15
Eligibility Criteria : LLB with atleast 2 years work experience
Name of post : Officer-in-charge (Superintendent)
No. of posts : 9
Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology / Child Development / Human Rights Public Administration / Psychology / Psychiatry / Law / Public Health / Community Resource Management from a recognized University with atleast 3 years work experience
Name of post : Instructor (Cutting & Tailoring)
No. of posts : 2
Eligibility Criteria : HSSLC passed. Diploma in Cutting & Tailoring from recognized Institution
Name of post : Instructor (Craft)
No. of posts : 2
Eligibility Criteria : HSSLC passed. Diploma in Carpentry from ITI is must for the post
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://womenandchildren.assam.gov.in/ up to 18th October 2023 ( 5 PM)