Applications are invited for recruitment of 56 vacant posts or career in NF Railway Assam.

Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of various Pay levels under Sports Quota.

Name of post : Recruitment against Sports Quota

No. of posts : 56

Pay Level wise vacancies :

Levels – 5 or 4 : 5

Levels- 3 or 2 : 16

Level-1 : 35

Educational Qualification :

Pay Level- 5 or 4 : Graduate or equivalent examination passed from recognised university/ institution

Level- 3 or 2 : Passed Class 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination from a Govt. recognized Board/Council/Institution.

Pay Level-1 : Passed Class 10th (matriculation) or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Sports Qualification :

Pay Level- 5 or 4 : At least 3rd position in any of the Category-B championships/events.

Pay Level- 3 or 2 : Appear for the country in any of the Category-B championships/events

OR

3rd position in any of the Category-C championships/events

OR

3rd position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships

OR

Got 3rd position in National Games organized under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association

OR

At least 3rd position in All India Inter University Championships organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities

OR

1st position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category)

Pay Level-1 :

Represented the country in any of the Category-C championships/events

OR

Got 3rd position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category)

OR

Represented a state or equivalent unit, except in marathon and cross-country with at least 8th position in Senior National championships only

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in/ from 20th November 2024 to 10th December 2024

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 500/-

SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Women, Minority and Economic Backward Class : Rs. 250/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here