The Directorate of Forensic Science Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 36 vacant posts of Scientific Assistants.

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 36

Scale of Pay : PB-2 (Rs. 14,000-60,500/-) +Grade Pay of Rs. 7,600/-

Qualification :

i) B.Sc in Chemistry/Forensic Science with specialization in concerned subject

ii) B.Sc in Botany/Zoology / Anthropology (Physical) /Biotechnology/ Forensic Science with specialization in concerned subject

iii) B.Sc in Physics/Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Forensic Science with specialization in concerned

subject

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 21 years and more than 40 years of age on 1.1.2023 (5 Years relaxation for STP/SC/STH and 3 Years relaxation for OBC/ MOBC).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://niyukti.assam.gov.in/forensic_sa/.

Online submission of application will be accepted from 09/09/2023 and continue till 10pm on

30/09/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here