National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 345 vacant positions on contractual basis under PM-ABHIM, Assam.

Name of post : Specialist

No. of posts : 10

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : MBBS Degree with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in relevant field from a recognized Medical College and Registered with Assam Medical Council/ Medical Council

of India.

Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2023

Name of post : Epidemiologist / Entomologist

No. of posts : 57

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Medical Graduate (MBBS) preferably with 2 years experience in Epidemiology/ Public Health.

or

Medical Graduate (Ayur/ Homoeo) with MPH/ DPH with 2 years experience in Public Health.

or

M.Sc. (Epidemiology) with 2 years experience in Public Health.

or

Post Graduate in the field of Life Science with 2 years experience in Public Health.

Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2023

Name of post : Public Health Personnel

No. of posts : 57

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

1. Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Health Management or Public Health Management from Govt. recognized institute.

2. Computer Proficiency: MS office.

3. High proficiency in written and spoken English and Assamese.

4. Minimum 3 years experience in relevant field or health care will be preferred

Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2023

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 154

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : HSSLC or equivalent with Diploma/ Certificate in Laboratory Technician from Govt. recognized institute

Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2023

Name of post : Data Manager

No. of posts : 67

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

1. Must have completed Graduation in any discipline and at least One Year Diploma in Computer Application/ PGDCA/ DOEAC ‘O’ Level or equivalent.

or

2. BCA/ B.Sc (IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)/ DOEAC ‘A’ Level or equivalent.

3. Minimum 1 year experience in relevant field in reputed organization.

Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to 10th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here