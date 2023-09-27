Applications are invited for 345 vacant positions under National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.
National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 345 vacant positions on contractual basis under PM-ABHIM, Assam.
Name of post : Specialist
No. of posts : 10
Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience : MBBS Degree with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in relevant field from a recognized Medical College and Registered with Assam Medical Council/ Medical Council
of India.
Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2023
Name of post : Epidemiologist / Entomologist
No. of posts : 57
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
Medical Graduate (MBBS) preferably with 2 years experience in Epidemiology/ Public Health.
or
Medical Graduate (Ayur/ Homoeo) with MPH/ DPH with 2 years experience in Public Health.
or
M.Sc. (Epidemiology) with 2 years experience in Public Health.
or
Post Graduate in the field of Life Science with 2 years experience in Public Health.
Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2023
Name of post : Public Health Personnel
No. of posts : 57
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
1. Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Health Management or Public Health Management from Govt. recognized institute.
2. Computer Proficiency: MS office.
3. High proficiency in written and spoken English and Assamese.
4. Minimum 3 years experience in relevant field or health care will be preferred
Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2023
Name of post : Laboratory Technician
No. of posts : 154
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience : HSSLC or equivalent with Diploma/ Certificate in Laboratory Technician from Govt. recognized institute
Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2023
Name of post : Data Manager
No. of posts : 67
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
1. Must have completed Graduation in any discipline and at least One Year Diploma in Computer Application/ PGDCA/ DOEAC ‘O’ Level or equivalent.
or
2. BCA/ B.Sc (IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)/ DOEAC ‘A’ Level or equivalent.
3. Minimum 1 year experience in relevant field in reputed organization.
Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2023
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to 10th October 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here