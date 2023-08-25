Applications are invited for 332 vacant positions in Assam Police Border Organization.

Assam Police Border Organization is inviting applications from eligible Ex-Servicemen (Army/ Navy/Air Force) who are ordinarily domiciled in the State of Assam for recruitment under the PIF scheme for filling up of 2 posts of Inspector (B), 60 Posts of Sub-Inspector (B), 70 Posts of Head Constable & 200 Posts of Constable.

Name of posts :

Inspector (B)

Sub-Inspector (B)

Head Constable (B)

Constable (B)

No. of posts :

Inspector (B) : 2

Sub-Inspector (B) : 60

Head Constable (B) : 70

Constable (B) : 200

Qualification :

(A) Civil Education (For all posts) : HSLC or equivalent.

(B) Service Qualification :

(i) For the posts of Constable & Head Constable : Those who retired in the rank of Sepoy to Havildar in Army or equivalent rank in Navy or Air Force.

(ii) For the posts of Sub-Inspector & Inspector : Those who retired in the rank of Naib Subedar or above in Army or equivalent rank in Navy or Air Force

Pay Scale :

Inspector (B) : Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- (PB-3) and Grade Pay Rs. 10300/-

Sub-Inspector (B) : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- (PB-2) and Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Head Constable (B): Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- and Grade Pay Rs. 6,800/- (PB-2)

Constable (B) : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- and Grade Pay Rs. 5,600/- (PB-2)

Maximum Age: 50 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or after 01.01.1973.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://slprbassam.in/ with effect from 01-09-2023 up to 15-09-2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here