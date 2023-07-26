Applications are invited for 132 vacant positions in India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) Assam.

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 132 vacant posts of Executives on contractual basis.

Name of post : Executive

No. of posts : 132

State wise vacancies :

Assam : 26

Chhattisgarh : 27

Himachal Pradesh : 12

Jammu & Kashmir : 7

Ladakh : 1

Arunachal Pradesh : 10

Manipur : 9

Meghalaya : 8

Mizoram : 6

Nagaland : 9

Tripura : 5

Uttarakhand : 12

Minimum Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- (rupees thirty thousand only) per month

Age Limit : 21 to 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ippbonline.com/. Last date of On-line Submission of Applications with Fee is 16.08.2023 up to 11.59 PM

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) : INR 100.00 (Rupees One Hundred Only)

For all others : INR 300.00 (Rupees Three Hundred Only)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here