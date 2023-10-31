Assam Direct Recruitment Commission applications are invited for 12600 vacant Grade-III & Grade-IV posts under various departments of Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Grade-III

No. of posts : 7600

Category wise vacancies :

Category I (Bachelor Degree Level) : 4055

Category II (HSSLC Level) : 3127

Category III (HSLC Level) : 418

Qualification :

Category I (Bachelor Degree Level) :

i) Bachelor’s Degree

ii) Bachelor’s Degree with Computer Certificate/Diploma of minimum 6(six) months duration from a recognized Institute

iii) Bachelor’s Degree with Computer Certificate/Diploma of minimum 6(six) months duration and Stenography Certificate from recognized Institute

iv) Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science with Computer Certificate/Diploma of minimum 6(six) months duration from a recognized Institute.

Category II (HSSLC Level) :

i) HSSLC or equivalent Examination passed

ii) HSSLC (Science) Examination passed

Category III (HSLC Level) : HSLC or equivalent Examination passed with valid LMV Driving License

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 5000

Category wise vacancies :

HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent passed : 1060

HSLC with ITI : 1990

Class VIII passed : 1950

Qualification : The maximum educational qualification for Class-IV posts is HSSLC or Class 12 or equivalent examination passed. Candidates having qualification higher than maximum qualification as on the date of application are not eligible to apply for these posts.

Pay Scale : As per rules of Govt. of Assam

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable only as stipulated below:

a) 5 years for SC / ST candidates

b) 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates

c) 2 years for Ex-Servicemen

d) 10 years for Persons with Disabilities candidates.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online in prescribed form through www.assam.gov.in or www.sebaonline.org only.

Application shall be received only in online mode from 10th November 2023 till 29th December 2023.

Application Fees :

(a) There will be no application fee for all the categories of candidates.

(b) Candidates are not required to pay any application fee for submission of their online

applications.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2