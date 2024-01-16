Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or career in SAI Assam.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional (Legal) on contract basis initially for a period of 02 Years and extendable on yearly basis up to maximum period of 5 years (2+1+1+1) subject to the Contract extension on the basis of satisfactory performance/ requirement of SAI.

Name of post : Young Professional (Legal)

No. of posts : 4

Also Read : Namita Thapar’s opinion about the founder of Marico

Essential Qualification : Bachelors of Law (LLB) from a recognized university

Desired Qualification : Masters of Law from a recognized university OR Specialization in Sports

Law

Experience : 1 year of work experience in relevant area. Experience in any Government/ Semi

Govt./ Autonomous/ PSU in relevant field

Salary : Rs.50,000/- per month

Age Limit : 32 years

Job Roles :

To draft para-wise comments, counter affidavit, rejoinders, show cause notice, Contract, Agreements, Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs)

Legal Opinion on various sports related matters/ administration matters.

To assist/brief the Panel Counsel regarding various matters

To appear before various courts along with the Panel Counsel on requirement basis.

To render all assistance to the officers of SAI in legal matters.

To keep abreast of the latest development in laws regarding sports/ administration matter.

To handle/ assist Departmental Inquiries/ preparation of reports.

Any other task assigns by the reporting officer

Also Read : Reliance Greens : The celebrity pre-wedding venue of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs

Closing date for submission of online application– 30.01.2024 at 05:00PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here