Assam Career Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II (YP-II) under the Agricultural Knowledge Management & Information Technology (AKMIT) Cell.

Name of post : Young Professional-II (YP-II)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MCA or equivalent degree

Also Read : Kareena Kapoor gives a perfect picture of cousin goals

Desirable: Experience in programing languages like HTML, PHP, Java etc.

Emoluments : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : Not above 36 years

Also Read : 10 qualities of Albus Dumbledore that made him a favourite headmaster among Potterheads or Harry Potter fans

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th October 2023 at 11 AM in the Office Chamber of Professor-in-charge, AKMIT Cell, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, PIN- 785013

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications may report and submit their application in plain paper along with biodata and self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials at the time of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in