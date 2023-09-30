Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.
Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II (YP-II) under the Agricultural Knowledge Management & Information Technology (AKMIT) Cell.
Name of post : Young Professional-II (YP-II)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : MCA or equivalent degree
Also Read : Kareena Kapoor gives a perfect picture of cousin goals
Desirable: Experience in programing languages like HTML, PHP, Java etc.
Emoluments : Rs. 35,000/- per month
Age : Not above 36 years
Also Read : 10 qualities of Albus Dumbledore that made him a favourite headmaster among Potterheads or Harry Potter fans
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th October 2023 at 11 AM in the Office Chamber of Professor-in-charge, AKMIT Cell, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, PIN- 785013
How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications may report and submit their application in plain paper along with biodata and self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials at the time of the interview.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here