Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II (YP-II) under the Agricultural Knowledge Management & Information Technology (AKMIT) Cell.

Name of post : Young Professional-II (YP-II)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MCA or equivalent degree

Desirable: Experience in programing languages like HTML, PHP, Java etc.

Emoluments : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : Not above 36 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th October 2023 at 11 AM in the Office Chamber of Professor-in-charge, AKMIT Cell, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, PIN- 785013

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications may report and submit their application in plain paper along with biodata and self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials at the time of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here