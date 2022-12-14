Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions under Oil India Limited

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contractual Nursing Tutor, Contractual Librarian cum Clerk and Contractual Teacher (Science).

Name of post : Contractual Nursing Tutor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) B.Sc. (Nursing) from an Institute/University Recognized by Indian Nursing Council, Government of India.

(ii) Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant professional experience preferably in

teaching

Name of post : Contractual Librarian cum Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Bachelors degree in Library & Information Science from a Government Recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Minimum 06 (Six) months diploma/certificate in computer application and should be fully

conversant with MS office, Internet, Email correspondence etc.

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Science), Oil India Higher Secondary School (OIHSS), Moran

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Bachelors degree with minimum 50% marks from Government Recognized University / Institute. Must have Zoology / Botany as core subject in Bachelors Degree.

(ii) Assamese as MIL in 10+2.

(iii) B.Ed from Government Recognized University/Institute.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held for the following positions as per the given schedule-

Contractual Nursing Tutor : Date- 22/12/2022, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 9 AM, Venue-OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Librarian cum Clerk : Date- 23/12/2022, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 9 AM, Venue-OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Teacher (Science) : Date- 26/12/2022, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 9 AM, Venue-Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with Personal Bio-Data in prescribed format, one recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph and original and self-attested photocopy of requisite documents/certificates/testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here