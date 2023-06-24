Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.
Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant in the DST PURSE sponsored project entitled “Designing multifunctional nanostructured materials for catalysis, energy and biological applications”
Name of post : Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BSc Chemistry / BSc Physics / 3 years Diploma in Engineering and Technology
Fellowship : Rs. 20000/- + 8% HRA per month
Age Limit : Maximum 50 years
How to apply : Candidates may send their CVs along with all supporting marksheets / certificates by post to Prof. Pankaj Das, Department of Chemistry, Coordinator, DST-PURSE project, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam by 25th July 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
