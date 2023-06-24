Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant in the DST PURSE sponsored project entitled “Designing multifunctional nanostructured materials for catalysis, energy and biological applications”

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc Chemistry / BSc Physics / 3 years Diploma in Engineering and Technology

Fellowship : Rs. 20000/- + 8% HRA per month

Also Read : 10 Romantic Songs for Baarish Ka Mausam or Monsoon Season

Age Limit : Maximum 50 years

How to apply : Candidates may send their CVs along with all supporting marksheets / certificates by post to Prof. Pankaj Das, Department of Chemistry, Coordinator, DST-PURSE project, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam by 25th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Career : Top 10 MBA government colleges in Assam