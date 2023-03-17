Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant vacancy in ASDMA

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant on contract basis.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Graduation in any discipline.

ii) Typing Speed of 40 wpm.

iii) Diploma/Certificate Course (1 Year) in Computers.

iv) Knowledge of MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.), Adobe Reader, Internet, Email, etc.

v) Candidates should have minimum experience of 3 years in similar position.

vi) Should have experience of working with Government department / agency

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month

Age Limit : The maximum age limit will be 35 (thirty-five) years.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed form along with all testimonials to The State Project Coordinator, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

Last date of receipt of applications is March 31, 2023 ( up to 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

