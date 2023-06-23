Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant & MTS vacancies in RFRI

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat.

Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Agriculture : 1

Forestry : 1

Pay Scale : Level-5, Rs. 29200-92300

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science in the relevant discipline or equivalent from a recognized University.

Age Limit : Not less than 21 years and not more than 30 years as on the last day of receipt of application

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level-1, Rs. 18000-56900

Qualification : 10th class pass from a recognized Board.

Age Limit : Not less than 18 years and not more than 37 years as on the last day of receipt of application

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Director, ICFRE-Rain Forest Research Institute, Sotai Deovan, Jorhat-785010, Assam by July 19, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here