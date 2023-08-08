Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate in the Department of Computer Science on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Computer Science

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : As per UGC norms

Specialization : Open

Salary : Rs. 27000/- per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th August 2023 at 11:30 AM in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University. Document verification from 11 AM to 11:30 AM on the day of interview.

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) and relevant original certificates / documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here