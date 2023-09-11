Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Oil India Higher Secondary School

(OIHSS), Field Headquarters, Duliajan, Assam.

Oil India Higher Secondary School (OIHSS), Field Headquarters, Duliajan, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contractual Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics).

Name of post : Contractual Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Must have passed Master’s degree in Mathematics with minimum 50% marks from Government Recognized University / Institute.

ii) Must have passed with Major in Mathematics in Graduation from a Government Recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks.

iii) Must have passed B.Ed. from Government Recognized University /Institute.

Salary :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day.

Age Limit : Minimum: 22 years, Maximum age limit: 45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th September 2023 in Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Personal Bio-Data, one passport size photograph, original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here