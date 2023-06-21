Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Oil India Higher Secondary School (OIHSS), Field Headquarters, Duliajan, Assam.

Oil India Higher Secondary School (OIHSS), Field Headquarters, Duliajan, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Contractual Post Graduate Teacher (Economics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Must have passed Master’s Degree in Economics with minimum 50% marks from Government Recognized University/Institute

ii) Must have passed with Major in Economics in Graduation from a Government Recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks.

iii) Must have passed B.Ed from Government Recognized University / Institute.

Name of post : Contractual Post Graduate Teacher (English)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Must have passed Master’s Degree in English with minimum 50% marks from Government Recognized University/Institute

ii) Must have passed with Major in English in Graduation from a Government Recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks.

iii) Must have passed B.Ed from Government Recognized University / Institute.

Name of post : Contractual Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Must have passed Master’s Degree in Mathematics with minimum 50% marks from Government Recognized University/Institute

ii) Must have passed with Major in Mathematics in Graduation from a Government Recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks.

iii) Must have passed B.Ed from Government Recognized University / Institute.

Name of post : Contractual Graduate Teacher (Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Must have passed Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks from Government Recognized University / Institute. Must have Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as core subjects in bachelor’s degree.

iii) Must have passed B.Ed from Government Recognized University / Institute.

Name of post : Contractual Graduate Teacher (Physical Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Must have passed Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education with minimum 50% marks from Government Recognized University / Institute.

ii) Knowledge of English, Hindi and Assamese medium required.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 5th July 2023 to 7th July 2023 in Oil India Higher Secondary School (OIHS), Duliajan, Assam. Time of registration for the interview is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with personal bio-data form, riginal and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials and recent coloured passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here