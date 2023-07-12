Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Northeast Frontier Railway

Applications are invited for various teaching positions under Northeast Frontier Railway.

Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Part Time School Teachers in Railway HS School Maligaon and Netaji Vidyapith Railway HS School Maligaon.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 1

Commerce (Business Studies) : 1

Qualification :

(A) Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M. Sc Course of ‘Regional college of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject;

OR

Master Degree from recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects

(B) B. Ed or equivalent degree from recognized University

(C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media

(D) Desirable Knowledge of Computer Applications

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

PTI: 1

Fine Arts: 1

Qualification :

PTI : Graduate with Bachelors in Physical Education (BPEd) or its equivalent

Fine Arts : Higher Secondary/Intermediate/Senior Secondary examination with minimum 4 years full time diploma in painting/fine arts from a recognised institute

Or

Graduate with Drawing and Painting/Art/Fine Art with minimum two years full time diploma from a recognised institute

Or

M.A. in Drawing and Painting/Fine Art from a recognised University

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

No. of posts : 1

Subject wise vacancies :

Music : 1

Qualification :

(a) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and Bachelor Degree in Music or

equivalent from a recognized University.

(b) Competence to teach in English/Hindi and Local language

Remuneration :

(i) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) all subjects : Rs. 27500/- per month

(ii) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) all subjects : Rs. 26250/- per month

(iii) Primary Railway Teacher (PRT) all subjects : Rs. 21,250/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate should be between the age of 18 and 65 years (as per KVS rules) as on date of interview and selected candidate shall not be eligible to continue their contract services beyond 65 years.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th July 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Office of the General Manager(P), HQ Office, N F Railway, Maligaon

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nfr.indianrailways.gov.in/ up to 25-07-2023 (17:30 hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here