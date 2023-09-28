Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nagaon, Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nagaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Special Educators.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)- Chemistry, Computer Science

Qualification :

PGT (Chemistry) :

1. Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject;

Or

Master Degree from a recognized University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate in the following subject as per the Post:

a) PGT (Chemistry) Chemistry/ Bio. Chem.

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university will be preferred if suitable otherwise.

3. Proficiency in teaching through Hindi and English medium.

PGT (Computer Science) : Atleast 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following;

1. B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognized by the Govt. of India.

OR

B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University.

OR

M.Sc (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University.

OR

B.Sc (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University.

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized

University.

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject.

OR

‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

2. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English.

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)- Maths, Social Science

Qualification :

1. Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned

subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects as under according to posts:

a) For TGT (S.St) : Any two of the following: History, Geography, Economics and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography.

b) For TGT (Maths) – Bachelor Degree in Maths with any two of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics.

2) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose will be preferred if suitable otherwise. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university will be preferred if suitable otherwise.

3) Proficiency in teaching through Hindi and English medium.

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification :

1. Any Graduate with 50% marks with B.Ed. in Special education.

OR

2. B.Ed. (General) with one year diploma in special education.

OR

3. B.Ed. (General) with two-year diploma in special education.

OR

4. B.Ed. (General) with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education (PGPD).

OR

5. B.Ed. Special Education and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in Special Education (PGPC).

OR

6. PG Diploma in Special Education (Mental Retardation)

OR

7. PG Diploma in Special Education (Multiple Disabilities: Physical And Neurological).

OR

8. PG Diploma in Special Education (Locornotor Impairment And Cerebral Palsy).

OR

9. Secondary Level Teacher Training Course In Visual Impairment.

OR

10. Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf.

OR

11. BA/ B.Ed. in Visual Impairment.

OR

12. Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th September 2023 at 8:30 am in Kendriya Vidyalaya Nagaon

How to apply : Candidates are to bring, photographs, filled application form, self-attested Xerox copy of all the certificates and mark-sheets (of all the years separately, e.g. 1st year 2nd year 3rd

year etc.) along with original ones for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here