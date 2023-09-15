Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) on purely contractual basis.

Name of posts :

PGT (Chemistry, Physics)

TGT (Sanskrit, Social Science)

Eligibility Criteria : As per the latest KVS Recruitment rules.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th September 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong, Sarkari Bagan, Dima Hasao Dist. (Assam)-788820. Reporting time for the interview is 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring Original Certificates, one photograph (pp) & one set of self-attested photocopy of all documents & experience certificates on the day of interview.

Candidates should e-mail a filled scan copy of Biodata to haflongkv@gmail.com till 16 September 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here