Assam Career Apply for Senior Resident Doctor vacancy in LGBRIMH

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for fourteen vacant positions of Senior Resident Doctors.

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 14

Department wise vacancies :

Psychiatry : 5

Biochemistry : 2

Microbiology : 2

Pathology : 2

Radiology : 1

Anesthesiology : 2

Essential Qualification :

(i) MBBS degree and

(ii) PG Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty from a recognized Institution/University.

(iii) Registration under MCI or State Council.

Scale of Pay : Level -11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of 67,7001- per month plus NPA and

other allowances as admissible

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st December 2022 from 10.30 a.m. onwards in the conference hall, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with bio-data and self-attested copies of certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here