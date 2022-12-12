Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies in LGBRIMH

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 8

Specialty wise vacancies :

Psychiatry : 3

Pathology : 1

Neurology : 1

PSW : 1

CP : 1

Psychiatric Nursing : 1

Qualifications :

For the specialties of Psychiatry, Pathology and Neurology :

(i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II or the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).

(ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality or Super speciality mentioned in Section -A of Schedule-VI or equivalent recognized DNB qualification awarded by National Board of Examination.

For the specialties of PSW and CP :

(i) Master’s Degree in Social Work /Psychology

(ii) M. Phil in Psychiatric Social Work/Clinical Psychology or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

(iii) Ph. D in Psychiatric Social Work/Clinical Psychology from a recognized Institution/ University

For the specialty of Psychiatric Nursing :

(i) Master’s Degree in Psychiatric Nursing

(ii) Ph. D in Psychiatric Nursing from a recognized Institution/ University

Experience :

For the specialties of Psychiatry, Pathology and Neurology : At least three years teaching experience as Senior Resident / Demonstrator / Registrar / Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super-specialty in a recognized institution after obtaining the first post graduate degree.

For the specialties of PSW and CP : 3 years teaching / clinical / research experience in the concerned subject after PhD degree.

For the specialty of Psychiatric Nursing : 3 years teaching / clinical / research experience in the concerned subject after PhD degree.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format with a Bank Draft of Rs. 100 /- to be drawn in favour of the Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur, payable at Tezpur and self-attested copies of all certificates/one PP size photograph. The applications must reach to the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 30.12.2022 within working hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here