Assam Career : Apply for Scientific & Technical Assistant vacancy in IASST Guwahati

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientific and Technical Assistant on temporary basis.

Name of post : Scientific and Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(1) M.Sc. in any branches of life sciences with 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

(2) 4 years of research experience post M.Sc. or PhD (submitted or awarded) from a recognized

University/Institution.

Desirable : Skill in scientific correspondence, preparation of scientific presentation and project documents, report preparation, technical part of video conferencing etc. The candidate should have excellent writing proficiency. Further, the candidate should be ready to undertake extensive travel, may be in the interior villages of Assam, if necessary.

Salary : For candidates having M.Sc. and 4 years of research experience/Ph.D. submitted: Rs.

35,000/- per month; For candidates having PhD: Rs. 40,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within July 11, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here