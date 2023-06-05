Assam Career : Apply for Scientific Staff vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of one Contractual Scientific Staff under the project entitled “AINP on Agril. Acarology”

Name of post : Contractual Scientific Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri) in Entomology/Sericulture/ M.Sc. in Zoology

Stipend : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 8th June 2023 from 3 PM onwards in Department of Entomology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, reprints/publication/thesis etc, one copy of passport size photographs, original and attested copies of all testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

