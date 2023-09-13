Applications are invited for various project based positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate (one) in a DBT funded Research Project titled “Conservation Of Elephant Corridor And Demonstration Of Alternative Livelihood In Dihira Proposed Reserve Forest Area By Enhancing The Livelihood Of The Fringe Community Using Technological Intervention And Utilizing The Local Human Resourse In Conservation” under the supervision of Prof. Mausumi Ganguly, Head, Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : The candidate should be M.Sc. in Botany/ Chemistry/ Zoology/ Environmental Science with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA with at least one year experience in research in the area of natural products. The candidate should also have basic knowledge in computer.

Age Limits: 30 Years (For Research Associate) Age relaxation as per GOI rules will be applicable to SC/ST candidates.

Salary: Rs.31000/- +16% HRA (for first two years) and Rs.35000/-+16% HRA (in the third year)

How to apply : Candidates are to apply in plain paper to the Head, Department of Chemistry, Cotton University with a CV and necessary document including proof for date of birth, education, caste and previous experience. The application may be sent postally, delivered personally or emailed to the Head, Department of Chemistry at the email id hodchemistry@cottonuniversity.ac.in

Last date for submission of application is 24th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here