Applications are invited for various research based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant for the Indian National Science Academic (INSA) funded project, entitled “Traditional Oral Communication and Science Knowledge System in Assam with reference to Daakar Bachan” under Dr. Bharati Bharali, Department of Communication and Journalism.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MA Mass Communication / Folklore/ English and any other relevant subject. The candidate should possess understanding of field work, Focus Group Discussion and ability to conduct personal interview(s). The successful candidates will be expected to work at both in

the laboratories and in the field.

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates should submit application with bio-data by email to bharatibharali@gauhati.ac.in by September 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here