Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Manager, Project Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff in the DBT Wellcome Trust India Alliance project “Implementing a comprehensive One Health approach to eradicate dog-mediated rabies from India” with the School of Health Science and Technology.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD in veterinary science/public health/ epidemiology/ wildlife

Salary : Rs. 46020/- per month

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Science (Public Health/ Epidemiology)

Salary : Rs. 35400/- per month

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Higher secondary, valid driving license, Basic knowledge of computers (MS Office), Excellent communication skills in Assamese; fair communication skills in Hindi & English

Salary : Rs. 21240/- per month

How to apply : Candidates may forward their CV (no more than 3 pages) and a covering letter addressed to the Principal Investigator (PI) not later than 18th June 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here