Applications are invited for various project based positions in Council of Scientific & Industrial Research— North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam.

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research— North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I under the project entitled “Mapping of Kopili Fault and Rate Estimation for Smart City Development in Northeast India.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Mapping of Kopili Fault and Rate Estimation for Smart City Development in Northeast India

Qualification : 1st Class MSc / MTech in Geology / Geoinformatics with specialization in Remote sensing and GIS

Remuneration : Rs. 31,000 /- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualifiers & Rs.25,000 /-per month+ HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum Age 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.neist.res.in/prostaff

Last date of application through online is 16th August 2023 up to 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here