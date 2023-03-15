Assam Career : Apply for Optometrist vacancy in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya

Applications are invited for various healthcare positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Optometrist on contractual basis.

Name of post : Optometrist

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B.Optometry

Experience : Minimum one year experience in the same role

Salary : Negotiable depending upon experience and expertise

Age Limit : Not above 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by March 23, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

