Assam Career : Apply for Operator vacancy in ASDMA

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Operators for SEOC under Project ERSS of NDMA.

Name of post : Operators for SEOC under Project ERSS of NDMA

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institution/University.Proficiency in the use of internet based applications, MS Word, MS Excel and Power Point. Good Communication Skills in English, Hindi, Assamese

Experience : Minimum 1 year of work experience preferably in a government setting. Work experience in E-Governance projects, call centre, telephonic help line will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit: Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format, attested copies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates etc. to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch ), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati. 781006, Assam by 5 PM of July 28, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here