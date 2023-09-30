Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) Assam.

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Officer (Laboratory).

Name of post : Officer (Laboratory)

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Rs.40,000 – Rs.1,40,000/-

Qualification : Master’s degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks

Experience : Minimum 02 years Post Qualification supervisory in line experience in laboratory

functions Petrochemical plant/ Hydrocarbon refinery/ Oil Refinery/ LPG Recovery Plant/ Fertilizer Plant in Central or State Public Sector undertaking and/ or Large Private Sector organizations of repute, as an employee of that plant/ undertaking/ organisation.

Upper Age Limit : 32 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th October 2023 in Hotel Radisson Blu, Guwahati, Assam, PIN-781033

How to apply : Candidates are required to register themselves online through BCPL website

www.bcplonline.co.in in the career section and the registration link shall remain open till 11:59 PM, 15th October, 2023.

The candidates must also download and carry the prescribed Application for Employment available at BCPL website in the career section along with 02 recent passport size colour photographs at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here