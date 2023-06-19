Assam Career : Apply for Office Assistant vacancy in J.B. College Jorhat

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Jagannath Barooah (J.B.) College Jorhat.

Jagannath Barooah (J.B.) College Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Assistant on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Basic computer knowledge and H.S. passed

Salary : Rs. 6000/- per month

Also Read : Best food for healthy weight gain

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th June 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in the Office of the P.G. Distance Education, Jagannath Barooah (J.B.) College Study Centre, Jorhat

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with standard form and all necessary documents and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 100.00 in favour of Principal, J.B. College, Jorhat

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Career : How to choose the right Major/ Honours subject at college?