Assam Career : Apply for Office Assistant & System Engineer vacancies in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant and System Engineer(Project Mode) in the Research & Development Section.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Project Mode)

No. of posts : 1

Pay: Rs.19500/- + 18% HRA

Qualification: Post-Graduation in any discipline from recognized Institute/ University. Minimum one-years experience of handling various kinds of purchase, processing bills and record keeping is required.

Also Read : Health benefits of Maggi

Name of post : System Engineer (Project Mode)

No. of posts : 1

Pay: Rs.28500/- + 18% HRA

Qualification: B.E/ B. Tech passed with 1st class in CS/IT or MCA. Minimum one years’ experience in software development using Java, HTML, PHP, SQL, MariaDB is required. In hand experience of handling software/software development for premier educational institute is preferred.

Also Read : Best food for healthy weight gain

How to apply : Candidates must apply through a Google form in the given link on or before

27.06.2023 (5 pm).

Link for

a) Office Assistant (Project Mode) : https://forms.gle/WJ5wGi9zwz3ikob49

b) System Engineer (Project Mode):- https://forms.gle/JFG6XQvB57WgW3Tc8

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here