Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Sonapur, Assam.

Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Sonapur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Commerce

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month + HRA (as per the institute’s rules)

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for general candidates is 30 years. Age relaxation for SC/ ST/ PWD/ OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines of the Government of India

Selection Procedure : The selection will be based on the merit of marks obtained in the written examination to be conducted by the Institute for the post.

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled application form along with self-attested copies of all documents to the Administrative Officer – I, Centre of Plasma Physics – IPR, Nazirakhat, P.O.- Sonapur, Kamrup (M), Assam – 782402.

The application can be send through Indian Post/ any courier service/ in person, in an envelope superscribing “Application for CPP-IPR/Acc/2023/MTS-02.”

Last date for receipt of applications is October 20, 2023

Application Fees :

General/OBC ? 200/-

SC/ST/Female/PwBD/ EWS/Ex-Serviceman : Nil

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here