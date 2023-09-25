Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Sonapur, Assam.
Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Sonapur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).
Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in Commerce
Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month + HRA (as per the institute’s rules)
Age Limit : Maximum age limit for general candidates is 30 years. Age relaxation for SC/ ST/ PWD/ OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines of the Government of India
Selection Procedure : The selection will be based on the merit of marks obtained in the written examination to be conducted by the Institute for the post.
How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled application form along with self-attested copies of all documents to the Administrative Officer – I, Centre of Plasma Physics – IPR, Nazirakhat, P.O.- Sonapur, Kamrup (M), Assam – 782402.
The application can be send through Indian Post/ any courier service/ in person, in an envelope superscribing “Application for CPP-IPR/Acc/2023/MTS-02.”
Last date for receipt of applications is October 20, 2023
Application Fees :
- General/OBC ? 200/-
- SC/ST/Female/PwBD/ EWS/Ex-Serviceman : Nil
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here