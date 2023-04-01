Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited.

Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Manager (Finance & Accounts), Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) and Accounts Officer.

Name of post : Manager (F&A)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : CA/CMA or full time MBA (Finance) with graduation in Commerce stream

Experience : Minimum 09 (Nine) years Post qualification experience in line out of which 02 (Two)

years should be in next lower level post in Govt. or Semi Govt. Organization, Large/medium Private Sector Organization.

Pay Scale : PB: Rs. 30000-110000/- + Grade Pay: Rs. 15100/-

Age : 40 years

Name of post : Assistant Manager (F&A)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : CA/CMA or full time MBA (Finance) with graduation in Commerce stream

Experience : Minimum 03 (Three) years Post qualification experience in line out of which 02 (Two)

years should be in next lower level post in Govt. or Semi Govt. Organization, Large/medium Private Sector Organization.

Pay Scale : PB: Rs. 30000-110000/- + Grade Pay: Rs. 13900/-

Age : 35 years

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CA/CMA or full time MBA (Finance) with graduation in Commerce stream

Experience : Experience not essential for CA/CMA. Preference shall be given to the candidates having post qualification experience in line. For MBA (Finance), minimum 02 (two) years post qualification experience in Govt. or Semi-Govt. Organization, Large/medium Private Sector Organization

Pay Scale : PB: Rs. 30000-110000/- + Grade Pay: Rs. 13300/-

Age : 32 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply online through the Career Section of the Company’s Website

www.assampetrochemicals.co.in from 3rd April 2023 to 17th April 2023 (midnight)

Application Fees : The candidates shall have to deposit Rs. 250/- plus bank charges, if any (For General category) or Rs. 150/- plus bank charges, if any (For SC/ST/OBC) through SBI Collect

Online Payment selecting appropriate payment gateway. The online application fee is non-refundable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here