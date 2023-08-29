Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of LDC and Data Manager.

Name of post : LDC

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level : L-2

Essential Qualifications & Experience:

(i) 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

(ii) A typing speed of 30 w.p.m. in English or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi on manual typewriter

Or

A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer. (35 w.p.m and 30 w.p.m correspond to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Age Limit : Maximum 30 years

Name of post : Data Manager

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Essential Qualifications & Experience: Minimum Bachelor’s degree with working knowledge of

computers. Those with certificate training/degree in computers would be preferred.

Selection Procedure : For the post of Data Manager, a walk-in-interview will be held on 15th September 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall of Administrative Building, LGBRIMH, Tezpur, Assam.

How to apply :

For the post of LDC, candidates may send their applications in prescribed format which is to be accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs. 100/-to be in favour of the Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur. The applications along with attested copies of all certificates /one PP size photograph has to reach the Administrative Officer, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 22nd September 2023.

For the post of Data Manager, candidates are requested to e-mail necessary scanned copies of relevant documents to lgbrimh@yahoo.co.in from 9.00 a.m. to 12. 00 p.m on 14th September 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2



