Assam Career Apply for Law Officer vacancy in Guwahati Municipal Corporation

Applications are invited for various legal positions in Guwahati Municipal Corporation Assam.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Law Officer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Law Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Law from AICTE approved College / Institution with proficiency in Computer

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in the related field is required

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th January 2023 at 10:30 AM in Office of the Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, GMDA Complex, 2nd Floor, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781005.

How to apply : Candidates shall bring original documents/ certificates at the interview for verification, failing which they shall not be allowed to appear. Candidates are required to bring PAN card or any Valid ID and/ or address proof at the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

