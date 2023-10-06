Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.
Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lab Technician and Data Entry Operator to work in a CCE, TMC supported project “Programme to Control Common Cancer among Women in North and North East India, Guwahati”
Name of post : Lab Technician
No. of posts : 3
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month (consolidated)
Qualification : DMLT
Experience : 1 year experience in health care set up is desirable
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : Data Entry Operator
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 19,000/- per month (consolidated)
Qualification : BBA / BCS with MSc IT course
Experience : 1 year experience in relevant field is desirable
Age : Below 30 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th October 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Power Grid Building (Ground Floor), Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati-16
How to apply : Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here