Applications are invited for various administrative positions or career in SPP College Assam.

Swahid Peoli Phukan (SPP) College, Namti, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Commerce/Science with computer diploma/certificate of

minimum three months duration

Age Limit : The minimum age must be 18 years and should not be more than 40 years as on 01-01-2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 Years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD as per govt. guideline No. ABP/2016/51 dated Dispur the 2nd September, 2020

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in standard form along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards accompanied by a bank draft of Rs. 600/-( Rupees Six Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, S.P.P. College, Namti payable at SBI, Chapangani (IFSC: SBIN0007429). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, S.P.P. College, Namti, P.O.- Namtidole, Sivasagar-785684(Assam) within 24th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here