Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Margherita College Assam.

Margherita College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a Grade-III position of Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : The educational qualification for the Grade-III candidates is a Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce and Diploma /Certificate course of at least 3 (three) months duration in Computer Application (English & Assamese)and the selection procedure will be as per Assam Govt. O.M. No. DHE/CE/Misc./341/2016/49 dt. 09.02.2017.

Age Limit : Age limit and relaxation for the candidates will be as per Govt. Rule

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form of Assam Gazette (Part-IX) along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with the documentary proof of payment of non-refundable application fee of Rs 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only. The non refundable fee has to be paid through NEFT/RTGS to the PNB, Dirak Branch, Margherita, Account 0960010106565, IFS code PUNB0096020, MICR 786024404. The applications must reach the Principal, Margherita College, Segunbari, P.O. Margherita, District Tinsukia, Assam-786181 within July 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

