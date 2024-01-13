Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 8

Pay Level (7th CPC): Level 3 (Rs. 21700 – 69100)

Minimum Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge of computer office applications altogether.

Maximum Age: 30 years as on the date of advertisement. Age relaxation is also for reserved category candidates will be admissible as per rules.

Selection Procedure :

Selection in different categories will be made on the basis of the performance of the candidate in Written Test, subject to verification of all relevant certificates and documents altogether.

The list of shortlisted candidates altogether for the written test, date, time and venue will be displayed on the website of the Institute.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/nHBDSJxRHkteXbg2A

Last date for submission of completed application forms is 5:00 PM of 31.01.2024

Persons employed in Govt. / Semi Govt. Organizations / Autonomous Bodies should also submit

a No Objection certificate along with the online application.

Application Fees :

Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 500/- as application fess, without

which their candidature will be rejected.

However, candidates applying under SC & EWS category are exempted from paying the fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here