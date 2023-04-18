Assam Career : Apply for Junior Accounts Assistant vacancy in Gauhati High Court

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Accounts Assistant in the Gauhati High Court Legal Services Committee.

Name of post : Junior Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Degree Examination in any discipline from a recognized University. Candidates from Commerce background with good knowledge of Accounts and Tally will be given preference

b) He / She must have good knowledge of office productivity software tools (independent) of any operating system

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-60500/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 6200/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age : Maximum age limit is 40 years. Age relaxation for various categories will be as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Selection Procedure : Written Examination & Viva-Voce

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ up to 5 PM of 29th April 2023

Application Fees :

All others : Rs. 300/-

SC / ST (P) / ST (H) : Rs. 150/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here