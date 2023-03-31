Assam Career : Apply for Information Assistant vacancy in DDMA Nagaon

Applications are invited for various technical positions in District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Nagaon

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Nagaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Information Assistant for its District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) on contract basis.

Name of post : Information Assistant for District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Preferably Graduate or equivalent degree/diploma from a recognized University or Educational Institution of Assam or HSSLC/10+2 with 2-5 years experience of working in DEOC.

ii) At least six months Certificate/Diploma course in Computer Application. Skills in Computer Application (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet Surfing, etc.).

iii) Fluency in spoken Assamese, English & Hindi.

iv) Preference will be given to the candidates who are already working in DEOCs.

Salary : Rs. 13,863/- per month

Age Limit : Age of the applicant should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2023.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th April 2023 from 10 AM onwards in the Conference Room of District Emergency Operation Centre, District Disaster Management Authority, O/o the Deputy Commissioner Nagaon

How to apply : Applicant may appear for the walk-in-interview by bringing an application in Standard Form (ASSAM GAZETTE PART -IX) along with self-attested photocopies of all documents and two copies of recent passport size photographs. Application should be addressed to The Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, O/o the Deputy Commissioner, Nagaon, Pin- 782001, Assam.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

