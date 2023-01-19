Assam Career Apply for Information Assistant vacancy in DDMA Karimganj

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Karimganj

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Karimganj is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 2 (Two) posts of Information Assistant in the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Karimganj on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Information Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualification:

Preferably Graduate or equivalent degree/diploma from a recognized University or Educational Institution of Assam or HSSLC/10+2 with 2-5 years’ experience of working in DEOCs.

At least six months Certificate/Diploma course in Computer Application or proven skills in Computer Application (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet Surfing, etc) in the form of work experience.

Preference will be given to candidate having satisfactory experience of working in DEOCs/ similar works.

Candidates should be well conversant with the work culture of DDMA.

Fluency (spoken and written) in Assamese, Bengali, English & Hindi.

Age : Age of the applicant should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01-01-2023.

Salary : Monthly fixed remuneration of Rs. 13,863/- (Rupees Thirteen Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty Three) only will be paid to Information Assistant of DEOC. Professional Tax etc. will be deducted from fixed remuneration as per norms.

Selection Procedure : Academic Performance & Computer Proficiency Test

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Part-IX of the Assam Gazette) along with self attested copies of all Certificates, Marksheets (from HSLC onwards), two copies of recent passport size photographs to The Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Karimganj, Assam, PIN-788710. The applications must reached the office by 3 PM of January 30, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

