Assam Career Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in Gauhati Commerce College

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati Commerce College Assam.

Gauhati Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants, Library Assistant, Library Bearer and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Junior Assistants

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Shall be a Graduate in Commerce / Arts / Science with a diploma or certificate course of computer operation of minimum three months duration. One should have the working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in Words and simple Excel.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Shall be a Graduate in Commerce / Arts / Science with a diploma or certificate course of computer operation of minimum three months duration. One should have the working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in Words and simple Excel.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Mangaldai College

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per Govt. of Assam rule

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per Govt. of Assam rule

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with self attested documents and a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 500/- for Grade-III posts and Rs. 400/- for Grade-IV posts only drawn in favour of Principal , Gauhati Commerce College, Guwahati-781021 and payable at State Bank of India, Chandmari Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Gauhati Commerce College, R.G. Baruah Road, Guwahati-781021 within January 16, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Vastu tips for the perfect kitchen