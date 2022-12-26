Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Mangaldai College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Mangaldai College Assam.

Mangaldai College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Arabic : 1

English : 1

Physics : 1

Statistics : 1

Philosophy : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24.01.2022 with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility condition. Candidates having Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum

standards and procedure for award of Ph.D. Degree regulation, 2009) shall be exempted from

the requirements of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET.

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation as per Government Norms for SC/ST/OBC/OMBC/PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the

DHE, Assam along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Mangaldai College, Mangaldai payable at SBI, Mangaldai Branch or Bank of Baroda, Mangaldai College Branch or may be deposited in SB A/C No. 49840100000043, IFSC BARB0MANCOL. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Mangaldai College, Mangaldai- 784125, Darrang, Assam within January 6, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

