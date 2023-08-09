Applications are invited for various administrative positions in District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Cachar, Assam.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Cachar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Officer (Disaster Management) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Field Officer (Disaster Management)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject or Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution with minimum 50% marks in Graduation.

ii) Must have proficiency in basic computer application, like MS windows, Linux, MAC, EXCEL, Power Point, DTP (English/Bengali), spreadsheet, presentation of graphics, concept of database, word processor, internet processing, email etc.

iii) Must possess a minimum 6 months diploma in computer application from an institute recognized by the Govt.

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Age: Should not be below 21 Years and above 35 years as on the 1st day of 2023, relaxable in case of SC/ST candidate as per rules.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online only by visiting the website www.cachar.gov.in with effect from 12.00 Noon of 09/08/2023 to 25/08/2023 (up to midnight).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





