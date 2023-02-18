Assam Career Apply for Field Officer vacancy in DDMA Barpeta

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Barpeta.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Barpeta is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Officer (Disaster Management) on contract basis.

Name of post : Field Officer (Disaster Management) for Revenue Circle

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject, or diploma in Civil Engineering or Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution.

2. Computer skills specially MS Word / Excel / Power Point / Internet usage / Emails.

3. Candidates should possess one year diploma in Computer Application from the Govt. authorized institute.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 35 years as on the 1st January, 2023 (as decided), relaxable in case of SC/ST candidates as per rules.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit their application in standard form along with a set of all necessary documents (self-attested) i.e. mark sheets and certificates from H.S. onwards, age certificate, computer knowledge certificate etc. at District Disaster Management Authority, DC office, Barpeta , Ward No.- 5, P.O- Barpeta, P.S.- Barpeta, Pin- 781301.

Last date of submission of Application is on 28/02/2023 (5PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

