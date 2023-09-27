Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Engineer in the project entitled “Industrial Energy Assessments.”

Name of post : Field Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Tech in Energy Engineering

Salary : Rs. 32000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th October 2023 from 2 PM onwards in IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed CV including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents on or before 5 pm of October 2, 2023 to the Principal Investigator Dr. Prakash Kotecha, Chemical Engineering at pkotecha@iitg.ac.in.

Only those candidates who correctly fill the form at https://forms.office.com/r/sxAZ6ARnRe will be

shortlisted for interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here